Jolly LLB 3: A Cinematic Clash of Legal Giants

The trailer for 'Jolly LLB 3,' starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, explores a courtroom drama centered on a farmer-politician conflict. At the trailer launch in Kanpur and Meerut, Kumar emphasized the film combines entertainment with a meaningful lesson. The film debuts on September 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi delighted fans at the trailer launch of 'Jolly LLB 3,' the latest installment in the courtroom comedy series. The event, held in the protagonists' hometowns of Kanpur and Meerut, attracted enthusiastic crowds eager to glimpse the action-packed legal drama.

The film's trailer revealed an intense legal battle between the characters played by Kumar and Warsi, with a plot revolving around a farmer-versus-politician theme. Kumar highlighted the film's entertaining yet thought-provoking message, set against real events from 2011.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio18, 'Jolly LLB 3' promises to blend humor with hard-hitting issues. The film is slated for release in theaters on September 19, generating substantial anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

