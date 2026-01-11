Farmers Rally Against US Trade Deal and Activist Detentions

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a prominent farmers' body, has issued a stern warning to the government against entering a free trade agreement with the USA concerning agriculture and dairy sectors. The resolution, adopted in a national council meeting in New Delhi, also demanded the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others held without trial.

The SKM criticized potential compromises of national interests due to US influence and corporate pressures, calling for widespread protests similar to previous movements against farm laws. Protest actions are planned if the Electricity Bill, 2025 is enacted by the government, with a significant push set for the All India Resistance Day on January 16.

Farmers' demands include scrapping several bills and codes, implementing fair MSP laws, and protecting states' rights. The meeting promised continued support for workers and called for massive demonstrations, with planned actions extending to Republic Day celebrations and a general strike set for February 12.