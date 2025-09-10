Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Artistic Freedom in M F Husain Case

The Delhi High Court rejected the demand for an FIR against two paintings by late artist M F Husain, which allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Advocate Amita Sachdeva's complaint was dismissed, as the court found no need for further investigation. The matter continues as a complaint case at the trial court level.

The Delhi High Court has declined to issue an FIR in response to a controversy surrounding two paintings by the late artist M F Husain, which were claimed to have hurt religious sentiments. Justice Amit Mahajan stated that an investigation wasn't necessary at this stage.

Advocate Amita Sachdeva, who lodged the complaint, urged that sentiments might have been offended by the artworks depicting Hindu deities Hanuman and Ganesh. However, the court dismissed the application, stating all relevant aspects are already under judicial consideration.

The complaint initially sought to prosecute the gallery for displaying the contentious artworks, but as of Wednesday, Sachdeva acknowledged her limited capacity to pursue the matter further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

