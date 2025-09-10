Swipe Right for 'Swiped': The Untold Story of Bumble's Whitney Wolfe Herd

The biopic 'Swiped,' starring Lily James as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, offers an intriguing glimpse into Silicon Valley's tech landscape in the early 2010s when swiping for matches was yet unknown. Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

'Swiped' traces Wolfe Herd's journey, highlighting her navigation through a male-centric industry and her eventual founding of Bumble following a turbulent exit from Tinder, which she had co-founded. The innovative Bumble allowed women to initiate communication, setting it apart from competitors.

While Wolfe Herd was not part of the film due to a nondisclosure agreement with Tinder, the narrative was developed from public domain sources. The movie will be available on Disney+ and Hulu on September 19 amid challenges in the online dating industry, particularly with retaining Gen Z users.