Fallen Hero: Lance Naik Narender Sindhu Laid to Rest

Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, a brave 28-year-old soldier, was laid to rest with full military honors in his hometown of Rohera village, after a deadly encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district, south Kashmir.

The soldier's sacrifice sparked a massive outpouring of respect and grief, as thousands gathered in his village to participate in the funeral, waving the national flag and chanting slogans to honor his valor. Sindu's family, including his inconsolable younger sister, expressed profound pride in his commitment to the nation.

The gunfight, which occurred in the Gudar forest area on the basis of specific intelligence, also claimed the lives of two terrorists and injured an Army Major. Sindhu leaves behind his parents, two sisters, and a younger brother, and was due for a home visit in October.