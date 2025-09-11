Canelo Alvarez Promises Historic Victory for Mexico in Las Vegas Showdown

Canelo Alvarez has vowed to bring a significant victory to Mexico as he faces American Terence Crawford, defending his super middleweight title in Las Vegas.

Despite being on U.S. soil, Alvarez expects a strong Mexican fan presence at Allegiant Stadium, appreciative of his broad support.

This bout, streamed live on Netflix, stands out as a major boxing event, akin to a Mexico-USA showdown, distinct from celebrity bouts, and promises a thrilling atmosphere.