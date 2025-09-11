Left Menu

Aaruush 2025: Innovations Unleashed at SRMIST's Premier Tech Fest

Aaruush 2025 concluded its 19th edition as a leading platform for innovation at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), hosting over 50,000 participants. The event emphasized technology's role in modern warfare, featuring renowned speakers like Dr. Sridhar Vembu. Highlights included hackathons, entrepreneurship bootcamps, and sustainability initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kattankulathur | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:01 IST
Aaruush 2025: Innovations Unleashed at SRMIST's Premier Tech Fest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 19th edition of Aaruush, the flagship techno-management fest at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), concluded today, marking yet another milestone as a preeminent student-led innovation forum in India.

Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder of Zoho Corporation, and Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, were the keynote speakers, imparting insights into the future of technological self-reliance and innovation. Vembu highlighted the emerging role of engineers as modern soldiers in today's technologically driven landscape.

Aaruush 2025 under the theme "Rising in the Spirit of Innovation" featured a wide array of events including hackathons and technical challenges on AI and sustainability, entrepreneurship bootcamps, policy dialogues, and cultural evenings, asserting SRMIST's commitment to fostering tomorrow's innovators and leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

