Aaruush 2025: Innovations Unleashed at SRMIST's Premier Tech Fest

The 19th edition of Aaruush, the flagship techno-management fest at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), concluded today, marking yet another milestone as a preeminent student-led innovation forum in India.

Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder of Zoho Corporation, and Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, were the keynote speakers, imparting insights into the future of technological self-reliance and innovation. Vembu highlighted the emerging role of engineers as modern soldiers in today's technologically driven landscape.

Aaruush 2025 under the theme "Rising in the Spirit of Innovation" featured a wide array of events including hackathons and technical challenges on AI and sustainability, entrepreneurship bootcamps, policy dialogues, and cultural evenings, asserting SRMIST's commitment to fostering tomorrow's innovators and leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)