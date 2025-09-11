Celebrating Leadership: Mohan Bhagwat's Inspirational Journey

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, conveyed heartfelt greetings to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, on the occasion of his birthday. Highlighting Bhagwat as an inspirational leader, Khandu noted his lasting contributions to nation-building and his ability to motivate millions across India.

In his message, Khandu praised Bhagwat's visionary leadership and commitment to social harmony and cultural preservation. 'May Maa Bhagwati bless you with good health and continued strength in your noble service,' he stated, underscoring the far-reaching influence of Bhagwat's work on fostering unity and strengthening grassroots initiatives in India.

Born on September 11, 1950, in Maharashtra, Bhagwat rose to become the sixth chief of the RSS in 2009, succeeding K S Sudarshan. His leadership has consistently emphasized promoting cultural values and inclusivity, shaping a stronger nation that champions unity across diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)