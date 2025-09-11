Left Menu

Celebrating Leadership: Mohan Bhagwat's Inspirational Journey

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu extends greetings to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his birthday, highlighting his inspirational leadership in nation-building. Khandu praises Bhagwat's contributions to cultural preservation and unity across India, reflecting the positive impact of his visionary initiatives in strengthening grassroots movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:19 IST
Celebrating Leadership: Mohan Bhagwat's Inspirational Journey
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, conveyed heartfelt greetings to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, on the occasion of his birthday. Highlighting Bhagwat as an inspirational leader, Khandu noted his lasting contributions to nation-building and his ability to motivate millions across India.

In his message, Khandu praised Bhagwat's visionary leadership and commitment to social harmony and cultural preservation. 'May Maa Bhagwati bless you with good health and continued strength in your noble service,' he stated, underscoring the far-reaching influence of Bhagwat's work on fostering unity and strengthening grassroots initiatives in India.

Born on September 11, 1950, in Maharashtra, Bhagwat rose to become the sixth chief of the RSS in 2009, succeeding K S Sudarshan. His leadership has consistently emphasized promoting cultural values and inclusivity, shaping a stronger nation that champions unity across diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

 Indonesia
2
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

 Qatar
3
Driving Towards Self-Reliance: India's Auto Industry Revolution

Driving Towards Self-Reliance: India's Auto Industry Revolution

 India
4
ECB Keeps Watchful Eye on Inflation and Economic Risks

ECB Keeps Watchful Eye on Inflation and Economic Risks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025