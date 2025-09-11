Left Menu

Saints and Strife: Orthodox Nun Speaks Out Against War

Sister Vassa Larin, once a prominent Orthodox nun, was stripped of her status for opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite sanctions, she continues her advocacy for peace, joining the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Her case reflects the Moscow church's far-reaching influence on dissenting Orthodox figures globally.

Updated: 11-09-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:23 IST
Sister Vassa Larin, a renowned Orthodox nun and educator, faced ecclesiastical punishment after she criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Her public protests led to the revocation of her status by the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR), which defended its decision citing 'disobedience.'

Larin's case marks a significant point of contention as it's reportedly the first instance of Moscow's punitive measures extending to an American Orthodox adherent. Despite the sanctions, Larin has aligned herself with the Kyiv-based Orthodox Church of Ukraine and continues to promote peace while criticizing those who support the war.

Her dismissal exemplifies the political tensions within Orthodox Christianity as jurisdictions diverge on political alignments. The situation underscores the Moscow church's influence, highlighting a divide over the war in Orthodox communities worldwide.

