Sky-High Patriotism: Tezpur's Record-Setting National Flag

The tallest National Flag in the Northeast was unfurled on a 108-feet-high mast in Tezpur, Assam. Lt Gen Gambhir Singh conducted the ceremony, promoting discipline and national unity. The Flag Foundation of India, represented by Major General (Retd.) Aseem Kohli, orchestrated the event to instill national pride and strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:06 IST
The tallest National Flag in the Northeast soared high in the skies above Tezpur, Assam, on Thursday, marking a moment of pride and unity for the region. The 108-feet-high mast hosts the flag, unfurled by Lt Gen Gambhir Singh of the Gajraj Corps at the Tezpur Military Garrison.

A gathering of soldiers, students, and NCC cadets listened intently as Lt Gen Singh emphasized the importance of discipline, service, and ambitious dreams for the prosperity of the nation. His address was complemented by the presence of Tezpur University's Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, state officials, and community members.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Flag Foundation of India, saw participation from Major General (Retd.) Aseem Kohli, who highlighted the foundation's mission: to elevate national pride and unity using the National Flag as a symbol of strength and patriotism that resonates across society.

