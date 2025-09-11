Amanda Seyfried's Bold Transformation: No Botox, No Makeup for 'The Testament of Ann Lee'

Actor and singer Amanda Seyfried has candidly revealed her decision to forgo Botox and makeup for her latest role in 'The Testament of Ann Lee,' a historical drama musical co-scripted and directed by Mona Fastvold, People reported. Seyfried stars as Ann Lee, the 18th-century Shakers' founder.

Describing the film as an 'epic fable,' Fastvold explained it draws inspiration from Lee's life as a pioneering female religious figure. The Shakers, known for ecstatic worship practices, are at the heart of this narrative, offering a speculative retelling that seeks to capture the movement's spirituality and dynamic expressions, according to the statement shared by People.

At the Venice International Film Festival, Seyfried recalled her commitment during filming, finding the sacrifice of familiar comforts well worth the experience. 'Every day was fun,' she remarked. 'We didn't just survive, we thrived.' Seyfried reflected on the emotional impact after the film received a 15-minute standing ovation, vowing the process was both exhilarating and daunting.

(With inputs from agencies.)