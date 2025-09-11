Left Menu

Amanda Seyfried's Bold Transformation: No Botox, No Makeup for 'The Testament of Ann Lee'

Amanda Seyfried embraces a transformative role in 'The Testament of Ann Lee,' sacrificing Botox and makeup. Directed by Mona Fastvold, the film offers a speculative retelling of Ann Lee's life. Seyfried praises the eye-opening experience at its emotional premiere during the Venice International Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:45 IST
Amanda Seyfried's Bold Transformation: No Botox, No Makeup for 'The Testament of Ann Lee'
Amanda Seyfried (Image source: Instagram/ @mingey). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor and singer Amanda Seyfried has candidly revealed her decision to forgo Botox and makeup for her latest role in 'The Testament of Ann Lee,' a historical drama musical co-scripted and directed by Mona Fastvold, People reported. Seyfried stars as Ann Lee, the 18th-century Shakers' founder.

Describing the film as an 'epic fable,' Fastvold explained it draws inspiration from Lee's life as a pioneering female religious figure. The Shakers, known for ecstatic worship practices, are at the heart of this narrative, offering a speculative retelling that seeks to capture the movement's spirituality and dynamic expressions, according to the statement shared by People.

At the Venice International Film Festival, Seyfried recalled her commitment during filming, finding the sacrifice of familiar comforts well worth the experience. 'Every day was fun,' she remarked. 'We didn't just survive, we thrived.' Seyfried reflected on the emotional impact after the film received a 15-minute standing ovation, vowing the process was both exhilarating and daunting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zeki Data Launches Revolutionary 'Company Diagnostics' for Deep-Tech

Zeki Data Launches Revolutionary 'Company Diagnostics' for Deep-Tech

 United Kingdom
2
Qatar Refutes Reassessment Rumors of US Security Ties

Qatar Refutes Reassessment Rumors of US Security Ties

 United Arab Emirates
3
Germany Lifts Far-Right MP's Immunity Amidst Corruption Allegations

Germany Lifts Far-Right MP's Immunity Amidst Corruption Allegations

 Germany
4
Prime Accused in 2017 Police Assault Case Arrested After Eight Years

Prime Accused in 2017 Police Assault Case Arrested After Eight Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025