Kirsten Dunst Shuts Down 'Bring It On' Reboot Rumors

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actress Kirsten Dunst has put a definitive end to speculation about a possible reboot of her famous teen comedy, 'Bring It On'. When asked if there was any chance of revisiting the franchise, Dunst quickly shut down the notion, emphatically stating, "No."

Dunst further elaborated on her stance, saying, "I'm like, leave good things where they are." She dismissed the idea of taking on a producer role for a potential reboot, quipping, "No, no, no, I don't need to put on a cheerleading outfit. I don't even know what I would do, be a coach or something?"

The original 'Bring It On' portrays the rivalry between two high school cheerleading squads, the Toros and the Clovers, led by Dunst as Torrance Shipman and Gabrielle Union. The film's franchise continued with six direct-to-video sequels, none featuring the original cast. Interestingly, Dunst's current remarks differ from her statements last year where she stated, "It depends," when asked about a potential sequel.