Ilaiyaraaja's Devotion Shines Through Diamonds at Kollur Temple
The esteemed music composer Ilaiyaraaja recently donated a diamond-studded crown worth Rs 4 crore to Goddess Mookambika at the Kollur temple in Udupi. Known for his devout faith, Ilaiyaraaja, often accompanied by family, expressed his enduring reverence for the deity, prompting admiration and honor from the temple authorities.
Esteemed music composer Ilaiyaraaja generously donated a diamond-encrusted crown valued at around Rs 4 crore to Goddess Mookambika at Kollur temple in Udupi on Thursday, confirmed temple authorities.
Previously, he gifted a diamond-studded hand ornament. This time, he also donated a silver crown with diamonds for Lord Veerabhadra and a silver sword, as per the temple authorities' announcement.
The donations arrived in a ceremonial procession, escorted by panchavadyam music. After ritualistic ceremonies, the offerings were dedicated to the deity. Temple authorities honored Ilaiyaraaja during the event, where he expressed that all he had was due to the goddess's blessings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
