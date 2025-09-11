Left Menu

Ilaiyaraaja's Devotion Shines Through Diamonds at Kollur Temple

The esteemed music composer Ilaiyaraaja recently donated a diamond-studded crown worth Rs 4 crore to Goddess Mookambika at the Kollur temple in Udupi. Known for his devout faith, Ilaiyaraaja, often accompanied by family, expressed his enduring reverence for the deity, prompting admiration and honor from the temple authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:59 IST
Country: India
  • Country:
  • India

Esteemed music composer Ilaiyaraaja generously donated a diamond-encrusted crown valued at around Rs 4 crore to Goddess Mookambika at Kollur temple in Udupi on Thursday, confirmed temple authorities.

Previously, he gifted a diamond-studded hand ornament. This time, he also donated a silver crown with diamonds for Lord Veerabhadra and a silver sword, as per the temple authorities' announcement.

The donations arrived in a ceremonial procession, escorted by panchavadyam music. After ritualistic ceremonies, the offerings were dedicated to the deity. Temple authorities honored Ilaiyaraaja during the event, where he expressed that all he had was due to the goddess's blessings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

