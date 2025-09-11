Blink Digital Triumphs at The Work 2025 with Four Award Wins

Blink Digital has emerged victorious at Campaign Brief's prestigious The Work 2025, securing four awards. Recognized for crafting unique and culturally impactful campaigns, the agency's creative prowess was displayed through successful projects like Amazon Prime's 'The Incognito Photobomber' and KFC India's 'Lunch Stans'.

Nicole Ferraz, executive creative director, celebrated the win as a validation of Blink's innovative approach. By capturing cultural moments that resonate both online and in real life, Blink's campaigns have gained traction and sparked conversations.

Dia Kirpalani, VP and head of strategy, emphasized the mix of curiosity, strategy, and collaboration as Blink's driving force. The agency's success at The Work 2025 underscores its talent and the measurable impact of its work, aligning creativity with business goals.