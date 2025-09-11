Blink Digital Triumphs at The Work 2025 with Four Award Wins
Blink Digital has been recognized for its innovative campaigns, winning four awards at Campaign Brief’s The Work 2025. Notable campaigns include Amazon Prime’s ‘The Incognito Photobomber’ and KFC India’s ‘Lunch Stans’. Blink’s creative and strategic prowess has been lauded for making ideas people notice.
Nicole Ferraz, executive creative director, celebrated the win as a validation of Blink's innovative approach. By capturing cultural moments that resonate both online and in real life, Blink's campaigns have gained traction and sparked conversations.
Dia Kirpalani, VP and head of strategy, emphasized the mix of curiosity, strategy, and collaboration as Blink's driving force. The agency's success at The Work 2025 underscores its talent and the measurable impact of its work, aligning creativity with business goals.