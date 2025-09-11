Defending Culture: Banu Mushtaq's Inauguration of Mysuru Dasara Amidst Controversy

In a firm stand against communal attacks, the network Naveddu Nilladiddare Karnataka (NNK) has called upon the Karnataka government to hold strong in its decision to invite Booker Prize recipient Banu Mushtaq as the inaugurator of the Mysuru Dasara festival this year.

The NNK, a coalition advocating for gender justice, emphasizes Mushtaq's profound impact on Kannada literature and her role in promoting cultural harmony. They argue that objections to her involvement are based on irrational grounds, seen as an anti-minority stance.

The Dasara festival, integral to Karnataka's identity since its declaration as the 'State Festival' in 1973, begins on September 22. The celebrations will conclude on October 2, marking a significant cultural event for the region.