Star-Crossed Romances and Culture Clash in 'Unaccustomed Earth' Series
Actor Siddharth and Freida Pinto star in 'Unaccustomed Earth,' a Netflix series adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri's stories. The eight-episode drama explores a tight-knit Indian American community's tangled love stories, directed by Ritesh Batra and executive produced by the author herself.
- Country:
- India
An intriguing new series, 'Unaccustomed Earth', is soon premiering on Netflix, based on the short story collection by renowned author Jhumpa Lahiri. The series features a compelling cast including Siddharth and Freida Pinto, who delve into culturally rich narratives alongside love, desire, and belonging within an Indian American community.
The drama unfolds with a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife and her former love, sparking scandal and reshaping relationships within their interconnected immigrant circle. With Siddharth playing a complex Bengali American character, the series promises emotional depth and heightened drama.
Accomplished creators like John Wells and Ritesh Batra collaborate with celebrated filmmaker Nisha Ganatra for this eight-episode saga, executive-produced by Lahiri herself. Expect a culturally vibrant story told with sensitivity and cinematic flair.
(With inputs from agencies.)