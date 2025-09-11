Karnataka's Iconic Legacy: Honoring the Stars with Ratna

The Karnataka cabinet has announced its decision to honor late Kannada film actors Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi with the Karnataka Ratna award. Born as Sampath Kumar, Vishnuvardhan had a prolific career with over 220 films, while Saroja Devi, known for her versatile roles, starred in over 200 movies across multiple languages.

Minister H K Patil stated that a resolution will be sent to the central government to consider the Bharat Ratna for renowned poet Kuvempu. This decision underscores the state's commitment to recognizing its cultural figures who left an indelible mark on the Indian cinema and literature.

Previously, this eminent award was given posthumously to actor Puneeth Rajkumar in 2022. Other key recipients include Kanadda thespian Rajkumar, poet Kuvempu, and musicians and social service contributors. The cabinet also addressed other pressing matters like land acquisition for the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project, planning a special meeting to finalize details.

