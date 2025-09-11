Kerala Church's Historic Tribute to Long-Serving Guard
In a historic gesture, a Kerala church paid tribute to E V Ajikumar, a non-Christian security guard who served the church for 23 years. Ajikumar passed away from a cardiac arrest, and in recognition of his service, his body was placed inside the church before following Hindu cremation rituals.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking act of homage, a church in Kerala welcomed the body of a non-Christian into its sanctum for the first time on September 10. E V Ajikumar, aged 59, who served faithfully as a security guard at the Marthoma Church in Kozhencherry for over two decades, died on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest.
Having completed his usual duties earlier that day, the church community sought to honor Ajikumar by unanimously deciding—reflecting gratitude for his longstanding service—to allow his body inside the church before his cremation according to Hindu customs.
The act highlighted the profound bonds Ajikumar formed with the church community, characterized by duty and kindness transcending religious boundaries, as parishioners and priests paid their respects in unity.
ALSO READ
Kerala's Return to Ceremonial Respect: Officials Must Use 'Honourable' Prefix
A Respectful Challenge: Reddy Congratulates Radhakrishnan Post-Vice Presidential Election
Opposition stood united for vice presidential election, its performance has undeniably been most respectable: Cong after VP poll result.
Governor Pays Respects in Heartfelt Udhampur Visit
Going forward, transparency, accountability, respect for constitutional positions must guide our institutions in letter and spirit: Kharge.