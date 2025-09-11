Left Menu

Kerala Church's Historic Tribute to Long-Serving Guard

In a historic gesture, a Kerala church paid tribute to E V Ajikumar, a non-Christian security guard who served the church for 23 years. Ajikumar passed away from a cardiac arrest, and in recognition of his service, his body was placed inside the church before following Hindu cremation rituals.

Updated: 11-09-2025 20:15 IST
In a groundbreaking act of homage, a church in Kerala welcomed the body of a non-Christian into its sanctum for the first time on September 10. E V Ajikumar, aged 59, who served faithfully as a security guard at the Marthoma Church in Kozhencherry for over two decades, died on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest.

Having completed his usual duties earlier that day, the church community sought to honor Ajikumar by unanimously deciding—reflecting gratitude for his longstanding service—to allow his body inside the church before his cremation according to Hindu customs.

The act highlighted the profound bonds Ajikumar formed with the church community, characterized by duty and kindness transcending religious boundaries, as parishioners and priests paid their respects in unity.

