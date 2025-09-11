Academy Museum Prepares Spielberg Retrospective for 2028

Following its successful 50th-anniversary exhibition of 'Jaws', the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to celebrate director Steven Spielberg with a full-scale retrospective, planned for 2028, according to Deadline. The announcement was made by the museum's director, Amy Homma, during a preview of the Jaws exhibition, described as the museum's largest showcase devoted to a single film.

Though details of the Spielberg retrospective remain undisclosed, the 'Jaws: The Exhibition', which runs from September 14 to July 26, offers a deep dive into the making of the 1975 blockbuster. The display covers the film's difficult production, its significant impact on cinematic history, and its role in ocean conservation awareness, according to Deadline.

Visitors can explore hundreds of artifacts including props, scripts, and merchandise, along with interactive activities like recreating the film's dolly zoom. Spielberg reflected on the challenges during production, sharing anecdotes about the unpredictable nature of filming at sea and the pressures of completing what he thought might be his last film. Ultimately, he highlighted how the success of 'Jaws' allowed him to pursue other acclaimed projects like 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind'. The museum's upcoming retrospective will delve into Spielberg's illustrious career and his lasting influence on the film industry, spotlighting iconic films from 'Jaws' to 'The Fabelmans', Deadline reported. (ANI)

