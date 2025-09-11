Left Menu

Mauritian PM's Reverent Visit to Ganga Aarti

Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, with his wife and team, attended the renowned Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The dignitaries enjoyed a river cruise and cultural performances, while being honored with traditional gifts. High-profile figures, including Governor Anandiben Patel, warmly welcomed the visiting delegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:26 IST
Mauritian PM's Reverent Visit to Ganga Aarti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam attended the renowned Ganga aarti ceremony at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on Thursday evening. Accompanied by his wife and delegation, Ramgoolam experienced a mesmerizing river cruise, observing the beautifully illuminated crescent-shaped ghats of this ancient city.

The aarti, typically conducted by seven priests, took place on the terrace of the Ganga Seva Nidhi premises due to the river's rising water levels, as stated by its president, Sushant Mishra. Governor Anandiben Patel and Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna greeted Ramgoolam, presenting him with an 'angavastram' prior to his participation in the sacred rituals.

An engaging cultural program followed at Ravidas Ghat, featuring traditional Banarasi delicacies at a special feast. Vikas Malviya, director of Alaknanda Cruise Line, welcomed Ramgoolam on board with an 'angavastram' and symbolic Lord Ram's wooden sandals. The delegation also appreciated folk performances and received insights about the riverfront's cultural, religious, and historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India
3
Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

 India
4
Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025