Mauritian PM's Reverent Visit to Ganga Aarti

Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam attended the renowned Ganga aarti ceremony at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on Thursday evening. Accompanied by his wife and delegation, Ramgoolam experienced a mesmerizing river cruise, observing the beautifully illuminated crescent-shaped ghats of this ancient city.

The aarti, typically conducted by seven priests, took place on the terrace of the Ganga Seva Nidhi premises due to the river's rising water levels, as stated by its president, Sushant Mishra. Governor Anandiben Patel and Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna greeted Ramgoolam, presenting him with an 'angavastram' prior to his participation in the sacred rituals.

An engaging cultural program followed at Ravidas Ghat, featuring traditional Banarasi delicacies at a special feast. Vikas Malviya, director of Alaknanda Cruise Line, welcomed Ramgoolam on board with an 'angavastram' and symbolic Lord Ram's wooden sandals. The delegation also appreciated folk performances and received insights about the riverfront's cultural, religious, and historical significance.

