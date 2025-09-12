Left Menu

Building Bridges: Akal Takht Leader Visits Ayyavazhi Community

Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, visited the Ayyavazhi community in Tamil Nadu to express solidarity and understand their culture. He noted shared values against casteism and discrimination. Gargaj invited Bala Prajapathi Adikalar for further discussions in Amritsar, promoting inter-community ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:45 IST
In a significant move to foster intercommunity understanding, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, the officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, traveled to Tamil Nadu on Thursday. His destination was the headquarters of the Ayyavazhi community in Swamithope, symbolizing a gesture of solidarity and a quest for deeper cultural insights.

During his visit, Gargaj engaged in a meaningful dialogue with Bala Prajapathi Adikalar, the head of the Ayyavazhi community. As per a statement from the Akal Takht's secretariat, Adikalar honored Gargaj with a traditional garland, signifying mutual respect. Gargaj toured the Ayyavazhi Ashram and explored the birthplace of Ayya Vaikundar, the community's founder. A significant aspect of his visit was the inspection of ancient Tamil palm-leaf manuscripts and sharing the community's symbolic well.

Gargaj highlighted the parallels between the Ayyavazhi and Sikh communities, notably their shared stance against casteism and social discrimination. He reminisced about Guru Nanak Dev's historical journeys to the region, noting the Ayyavazhi's adherence to similar principles. Gargaj extended an invitation to Bala Prajapathi for further discussions at the Akal Takht and Harmandar Sahib in Amritsar, envisioning a continued dialogue to explore their intertwined teachings and principles.

