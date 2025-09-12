Tragedy Strikes Jadavpur University: Unveiling the Mystery of a Student's Death

A female student from Jadavpur University has died under mysterious circumstances. She was found unconscious near a campus water body and declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

The student, in her third year of an English undergraduate course, was reportedly chatting with classmates before being discovered. The university has refrained from revealing her identity.

This tragic incident follows a 2021 case where a freshman died under similar puzzling scenarios, spotlighting ongoing concerns about student safety. The authorities, alongside police, are currently investigating the recent case.