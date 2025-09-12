Defiance and Dissent: Israeli Soldiers and Mothers Challenge Gaza Campaign

As Israel escalates its military operations in Gaza City, an unprecedented resistance arises among soldiers and their mothers, opting to refuse service. This movement, albeit small, challenges Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the military establishment, as soldiers voice their discontent amidst growing skepticism about the war's objectives.

The phenomenon gains momentum as Israelis participate in mass protests, questioning Netanyahu's motives in continuing the conflict instead of negotiating with Hamas for hostage releases. Concerns about the conflict's potential risks to hostages are compounded by international criticism of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by Israel's blockade.

Groups like 'Soldiers for Hostages' and 'Save Our Souls' advocate for soldiers, emphasizing familial fears and political dissent. They criticize Netanyahu's strategy, highlighting societal divisions and questioning the efficacy and morality of the continuing military engagements, all while balancing the risk of imprisonment for refusals.