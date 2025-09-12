Left Menu

Taste the Enigma: Yunnan's Flavors Await Global Creators

The 'My Yunnan Flavor' challenge invites global creators to explore Yunnan's unique tastes in videos from August 20 to September 30, 2025. The campaign emphasizes local dishes, market life, and culture with a five-flavor theme. It includes market challenges, interviews, and collaborations, promoting Yunnan's culinary art globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kunming | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:11 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The 'My Yunnan Flavor' challenge, initiated by Yunnan SYNDA Information Industry Co., Ltd., calls on creators worldwide to delve into the region's unique tastes through video from August 20 to September 30, 2025. This initiative captures the vibrant market life and local cuisine revolving around a 'five-flavor' theme: Sour, Sweet, Bitter, Spicy, and Umami.

The campaign seeks to showcase Yunnan's cultural vibrancy, with featured local dishes and spring market rituals. With fun elements like a '100 Yuan Market Challenge,' participants are encouraged to explore markets and capture iconic snacks on a budget. Short interviews with foreign visitors add fresh perspectives, while collaborations with international KOLs broaden the event's reach.

To participate, creators can post videos with the hashtag #MyYunnanFlavor, tag @visityunnan, or email entries. The top submissions will gain exposure on various channels and be associated with offline events, magnifying the campaign's engagement and impact. Check the official accounts for full details and updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

