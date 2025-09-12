Censorship in St Petersburg: The Foreign Agent Labeling Dilemma

In the heart of St Petersburg, bookstores face the arduous task of labeling books linked to those designated by Russia as 'foreign agents.' This measure reflects strict laws that come with heavy cultural and political implications.

Authors like Dmitry Glukhovsky have been caught in the net of these policies, accused of engaging in activities deemed hostile by authorities. The labeling process is part of a broader attempt to suppress dissent, confronting booksellers with numerous 'unpredictable traps.'

While some bookstores are taking a cautious approach, organizing early sales of affected books, customers hold divided opinions on the effectiveness and morality of such censorship. Many believe history has shown that banning books leads only to adverse outcomes.