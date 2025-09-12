Saudi Jewels: Bridging Cultures Through Timeless Craft

Saudi Arabia's jewellery sector is urged to collaborate with India's seasoned gemstone and craftsmanship industry to meet its ambitious luxury market goals, according to Princess Nourah Al-Faisal.

Al-Faisal, a seasoned jewellery designer, highlighted that Indian suppliers are pivotal to the Kingdom's designers seeking global competence.

With technology and sustainability at the forefront, Saudi Arabia seeks to leverage its young workforce and creative industry potential, aligning with the Vision 2030 reform program.

(With inputs from agencies.)