Saudi Jewels: Bridging Cultures Through Timeless Craft

Princess Nourah Al-Faisal emphasizes the importance of collaboration between Saudi Arabia's jewellery sector and India's established gemstone industry to achieve luxury market goals. The connection aims to leverage India's expertise and support Saudi designers in building global competitiveness amid regulatory challenges and evolving market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Saudi Arabia's jewellery sector is urged to collaborate with India's seasoned gemstone and craftsmanship industry to meet its ambitious luxury market goals, according to Princess Nourah Al-Faisal.

Al-Faisal, a seasoned jewellery designer, highlighted that Indian suppliers are pivotal to the Kingdom's designers seeking global competence.

With technology and sustainability at the forefront, Saudi Arabia seeks to leverage its young workforce and creative industry potential, aligning with the Vision 2030 reform program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

