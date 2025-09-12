Left Menu

Maharashtra DJs Hit with Hefty Fines for Loud Ganesh Processions

Authorities in Maharashtra’s Beed district have fined 15 DJs over Rs 5 lakh for playing loud music during Ganesh idol immersion processions. The police and Regional Transport Office took action against these DJs for exceeding noise limits. Their vehicles were seized, and separate penalties applied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:33 IST
Maharashtra DJs Hit with Hefty Fines for Loud Ganesh Processions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Beed district, authorities have collectively fined 15 DJs a sum exceeding Rs 5 lakh. This action stems from their playing excessively loud music during Ganesh idol immersion processions, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The joint effort by the police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) resulted in this penalty, as these DJs were found violating noise regulations across several locations, including Beed city and areas under the jurisdiction of Peth Beed and Shivajinagar police stations.

In response to the breach, a fine totaling Rs 5.04 lakh was imposed. Additionally, 15 vehicles belonging to the DJs were seized, with penalties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 54,000 being applied to each vehicle, the official noted.

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court Faces Bomb Threat Disruption

Bombay High Court Faces Bomb Threat Disruption

 India
2
India's Shooting Stars Shine at ISSF World Cup Despite Medal Hurdles

India's Shooting Stars Shine at ISSF World Cup Despite Medal Hurdles

 China
3
Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

 Global
4
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025