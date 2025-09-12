Maharashtra DJs Hit with Hefty Fines for Loud Ganesh Processions

In Maharashtra's Beed district, authorities have collectively fined 15 DJs a sum exceeding Rs 5 lakh. This action stems from their playing excessively loud music during Ganesh idol immersion processions, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The joint effort by the police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) resulted in this penalty, as these DJs were found violating noise regulations across several locations, including Beed city and areas under the jurisdiction of Peth Beed and Shivajinagar police stations.

In response to the breach, a fine totaling Rs 5.04 lakh was imposed. Additionally, 15 vehicles belonging to the DJs were seized, with penalties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 54,000 being applied to each vehicle, the official noted.