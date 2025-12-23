Left Menu

State-Sponsored Hooliganism Censures Hindu Protests: BJP Condemns Police Action in Bengal

The BJP criticized West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over police actions against protestors in Kolkata. The protest, stemming from tensions in Bangladesh, turned violent as police clashed with demonstrators, resulting in arrests and injuries. BJP claims it reflects state-endorsed violence to suppress Hindu voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:59 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the actions taken by the police against protestors advocating for persecuted Hindus in Bangladesh. The incident is described by BJP as calculated state-sponsored hooliganism.

Hundreds of Hindutva supporters clashed with police while protesting in Kolkata. As demonstrators attempted to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, police intervened with baton charges to halt their advancement. Over a dozen arrests were made, with minor injuries reported among demonstrators and police personnel.

BJP's Amit Malviya condemned the violence, labeling it a brutal attempt to suppress advocates for Hindu justice following alleged attacks in Bangladesh. Criticism was directed towards Bengal's administration, accusing them of stifling dissent by using the police as instruments of coercion.

