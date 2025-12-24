Political Outcry Escalates Over Police Action in Kolkata Protest
The BJP condemned actions by the Kolkata police during a protest against attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, accusing the West Bengal government of appeasement politics. Clashes occurred when the pro-Hindutva supporters were stopped near the Bangladesh deputy high commission. The protest saw injuries and arrests, drawing widespread political criticism.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has strongly criticized the Kolkata police's response to protesters opposing attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, describing it as the 'height of appeasement' politics. They argued that the Mamata Banerjee government is pandering to certain community interests, ignoring the concerns of Hindu activists.
The protest, which turned violent when marchers attempted to reach the Bangladesh deputy high commission, resulted in police using baton charges to control the situation. Clashes led to injuries on both sides, with at least 12 individuals arrested during the skirmish.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed West Bengal's law enforcement for their forceful actions against demonstrators elsewhere tolerated across India. He alleged that the Banerjee administration's handling of the protest exemplifies a broader pattern of neglect for Hindu concerns amidst political appeasement strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- protest
- Kolkata
- police
- appeasement
- Mamata Banerjee
- minorities
- Bangladesh
- clashes
- opposition
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Prepares for Grand Gangasagar Mela Visit
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Takes Aim at West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee Amidst Bangladesh Unrest
BJP MP Condemns Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh and West Bengal
No necessity for me to convey to people the kind of fear minorities are enduring, says TN CM Stalin at Christmas event in Chennai.
Mamata Banerjee's Address Halted by Microphone Malfunction, Raises Sabotage Concerns