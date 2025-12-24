Political Outcry Escalates Over Police Action in Kolkata Protest

The BJP has strongly criticized the Kolkata police's response to protesters opposing attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, describing it as the 'height of appeasement' politics. They argued that the Mamata Banerjee government is pandering to certain community interests, ignoring the concerns of Hindu activists.

The protest, which turned violent when marchers attempted to reach the Bangladesh deputy high commission, resulted in police using baton charges to control the situation. Clashes led to injuries on both sides, with at least 12 individuals arrested during the skirmish.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed West Bengal's law enforcement for their forceful actions against demonstrators elsewhere tolerated across India. He alleged that the Banerjee administration's handling of the protest exemplifies a broader pattern of neglect for Hindu concerns amidst political appeasement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)