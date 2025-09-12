Left Menu

Coffee Island Expands into Pune with European Coffee Culture Experience

Coffee Island, in collaboration with Vita Nova, launches two new cafés in Pune, marking its entry into Maharashtra. The brand aims to deliver a unique European coffee culture experience, emphasizing quality, sustainability, and innovation. These cafés will cater to Pune's diverse population, offering specialty coffee and globally inspired cuisine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:59 IST
Coffee Island Expands into Pune with European Coffee Culture Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coffee Island, partnering with Vita Nova, has made its debut in Maharashtra by opening two cafés in Pune, located at Amanora Mall and Tribeca Highstreet. This strategic expansion aims to bring a slice of European coffee culture to the bustling city, enhancing the brand's presence in India.

By establishing cafés in prime locations like Amanora Mall and Tribeca Highstreet, Coffee Island is embedding itself into Pune's dynamic café scene. The new outlets are designed to appeal to a broad clientele, including young professionals, students, families, and international travellers, thereby integrating into the city's vibrant social tapestry.

The offerings at the new cafés include Coffee Island's signature drinks, made from globally sourced estate beans, and a menu crafted by renowned chef Arjyo Banerjee, featuring artisanal dishes and indulgent desserts. With sustainability and ethical sourcing at its core, Coffee Island maintains its commitment to quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Production

India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Producti...

 India
2
C P Radhakrishnan Assumes Role as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair

C P Radhakrishnan Assumes Role as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair

 India
3
Beautification Battle: Shiv Sena Factions Face Off in Mumbai

Beautification Battle: Shiv Sena Factions Face Off in Mumbai

 India
4
Telecom Giants Tweak Entry-Level Plans, TRAI Sees No Urgent Need for Intervention

Telecom Giants Tweak Entry-Level Plans, TRAI Sees No Urgent Need for Interve...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025