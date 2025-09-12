Coffee Island Expands into Pune with European Coffee Culture Experience

Coffee Island, partnering with Vita Nova, has made its debut in Maharashtra by opening two cafés in Pune, located at Amanora Mall and Tribeca Highstreet. This strategic expansion aims to bring a slice of European coffee culture to the bustling city, enhancing the brand's presence in India.

By establishing cafés in prime locations like Amanora Mall and Tribeca Highstreet, Coffee Island is embedding itself into Pune's dynamic café scene. The new outlets are designed to appeal to a broad clientele, including young professionals, students, families, and international travellers, thereby integrating into the city's vibrant social tapestry.

The offerings at the new cafés include Coffee Island's signature drinks, made from globally sourced estate beans, and a menu crafted by renowned chef Arjyo Banerjee, featuring artisanal dishes and indulgent desserts. With sustainability and ethical sourcing at its core, Coffee Island maintains its commitment to quality and innovation.

