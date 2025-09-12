Erriyon Knighton Hit with Four-Year Ban After Doping Appeal Outcome

American sprinter Erriyon Knighton has been dealt a four-year suspension following a Court of Arbitration for Sport decision. The ban comes after the Court partially upheld appeals by World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency, challenging a previous tribunal's decision. Originally, the tribunal found no fault in Knighton's doping violation.

Knighton, who clinched a silver medal in the 200 metres at the 2023 world championships, missed out on upcoming competitions, including the World Championships in Tokyo. His case involved the presence of Epitrenbolone, a banned anabolic steroid, discovered in a test conducted in May 2024.

The sprinter had argued that the banned substance entered his system through contaminated meat. However, CAS found his explanations statistically implausible. Although Knighton faced a four-year ban, his disqualification only dates back to results from late March to April 2024.