Erriyon Knighton Hit with Four-Year Ban After Doping Appeal Outcome

American sprinter Erriyon Knighton received a four-year ban for doping after the Court of Arbitration for Sport partially upheld World Athletics and WADA's appeals. Knighton tested positive for Epitrenbolone, an anabolic steroid. His assertion of accidental meat contamination was disputed, resulting in his exclusion from competing until 2028.

American sprinter Erriyon Knighton has been dealt a four-year suspension following a Court of Arbitration for Sport decision. The ban comes after the Court partially upheld appeals by World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency, challenging a previous tribunal's decision. Originally, the tribunal found no fault in Knighton's doping violation.

Knighton, who clinched a silver medal in the 200 metres at the 2023 world championships, missed out on upcoming competitions, including the World Championships in Tokyo. His case involved the presence of Epitrenbolone, a banned anabolic steroid, discovered in a test conducted in May 2024.

The sprinter had argued that the banned substance entered his system through contaminated meat. However, CAS found his explanations statistically implausible. Although Knighton faced a four-year ban, his disqualification only dates back to results from late March to April 2024.

