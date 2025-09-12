Exploring the Infinite: Shobha Broota's Retrospective Journey

Shobha Broota's artistic journey began with her first solo exhibition in Delhi in 1965, where she displayed her skill in realistic portraiture. Over the past six decades, her work has undergone a significant transformation, moving from self-portraits to more abstract explorations involving geometrical forms like grids and triangles.

The retrospective exhibition, 'Painting Infinity', currently hosted by DAG, encapsulates the vast body of Broota's work, presenting around 100 paintings divided into thematic sections. These include 'Seed of Origin', 'Earth & Sky', 'Woven Echoes', 'Impressions in Ink', and 'Portraits in Time', offering a comprehensive glimpse into her evolution from the figural to the metaphysical.

While her early years focused on portraits, Broota's later work distanced from figurative art, adopting a less direct interaction with the canvas through techniques like 'throwing paint'. Her shift towards abstraction highlights not only a change in artistic vision but also an expression of profound spiritual and personal growth, now celebrated in this retrospective.

