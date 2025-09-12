Left Menu

Exploring the Infinite: Shobha Broota's Retrospective Journey

Since her first show in 1965, Shobha Broota's art has evolved from realistic portraits to abstract geometrical forms. A retrospective exhibition, 'Painting Infinity', showcases her six-decade-long artistic journey, highlighting her shift from figural art to metaphysical expressions through color, form, and texture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:09 IST
Exploring the Infinite: Shobha Broota's Retrospective Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Shobha Broota's artistic journey began with her first solo exhibition in Delhi in 1965, where she displayed her skill in realistic portraiture. Over the past six decades, her work has undergone a significant transformation, moving from self-portraits to more abstract explorations involving geometrical forms like grids and triangles.

The retrospective exhibition, 'Painting Infinity', currently hosted by DAG, encapsulates the vast body of Broota's work, presenting around 100 paintings divided into thematic sections. These include 'Seed of Origin', 'Earth & Sky', 'Woven Echoes', 'Impressions in Ink', and 'Portraits in Time', offering a comprehensive glimpse into her evolution from the figural to the metaphysical.

While her early years focused on portraits, Broota's later work distanced from figurative art, adopting a less direct interaction with the canvas through techniques like 'throwing paint'. Her shift towards abstraction highlights not only a change in artistic vision but also an expression of profound spiritual and personal growth, now celebrated in this retrospective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

 India
2
Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins Inaugural IGPL Invitational

Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins Inaugural IGPL Invitational

 India
3
Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

 Global
4
Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025