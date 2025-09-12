Left Menu

Raam Reddy's Cinematic Odyssey: An Immersive Journey with 'Jugnuma: The Fable'

Raam Reddy's new film, 'Jugnuma: The Fable', is a cinematic journey infused with magic realism and suspense. Reddy, known for creating immersive experiences, uses the medium to transport audiences into a theme park-like world. His storytelling intertwines with life's unpredictable textures and seeks to inspire hope.

Raam Reddy's Cinematic Odyssey: An Immersive Journey with 'Jugnuma: The Fable'
For filmmaker Raam Reddy, cinema transcends traditional storytelling by offering an immersive experience akin to a theme park, a vision he aims to achieve with his latest film 'Jugnuma: The Fable' starring Manoj Bajpayee.

The film, which hit theatres on Friday, melds magic realism and suspense, tracing the tale of a man's intriguing encounter with forest fires. Reddy's goal is to immerse viewers in a cinematic experience so profound, it feels transformative.

Reddy, acclaimed for his debut 'Thithi', emphasizes that escapism in cinema need not be superficial. 'Jugnuma' blends suspense and magic realism, set in the 1989 Indian Himalayas, and encourages audiences to find power in letting go. The film features a stellar cast and is presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap.

