Left Menu

Karnataka Fixes Cinema Ticket Prices Amid New Amendments

The Karnataka government has introduced draft rules to amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014, capping cinema ticket prices at Rs 200, barring certain premium multiplexes. Feedback is being sought from stakeholders, with the amendments set to enforce once published in the Official Gazette.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:43 IST
Karnataka Fixes Cinema Ticket Prices Amid New Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step by announcing draft regulations aimed at amending the existing Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014. The new rules propose capping the ticket prices at Rs 200 across all theatres in the state, ensuring affordability for filmgoers.

However, an exemption has been made for multiplexes offering premium experiences with 75 seats or fewer, allowing them freedom from this cap. This is seen as a move to balance both consumer affordability and the provision of premium cinema experiences.

The government is currently seeking stakeholder feedback within 15 days at the Office of the Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department. The amended rules, listed under Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, will be enforceable upon final publication in the Official Gazette.

TRENDING

1
Sebi to broaden the definition of 'strategic investor' under the REIT and InvIT norms by including QIBs: Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Sebi to broaden the definition of 'strategic investor' under the REIT and In...

 Global
2
Calcutta High Court Demands Government Action on Deportation Case

Calcutta High Court Demands Government Action on Deportation Case

 India
3
Tragedy Amid Turmoil: Indian Woman's Fate in Kathmandu Unrest

Tragedy Amid Turmoil: Indian Woman's Fate in Kathmandu Unrest

 India
4
Lebanon's Bond Restructuring Faces Global Interest Rate Challenge

Lebanon's Bond Restructuring Faces Global Interest Rate Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025