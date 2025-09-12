Karnataka Fixes Cinema Ticket Prices Amid New Amendments

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step by announcing draft regulations aimed at amending the existing Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014. The new rules propose capping the ticket prices at Rs 200 across all theatres in the state, ensuring affordability for filmgoers.

However, an exemption has been made for multiplexes offering premium experiences with 75 seats or fewer, allowing them freedom from this cap. This is seen as a move to balance both consumer affordability and the provision of premium cinema experiences.

The government is currently seeking stakeholder feedback within 15 days at the Office of the Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department. The amended rules, listed under Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, will be enforceable upon final publication in the Official Gazette.