Spreading Cleanliness: Gujarat's Creative Approach with 'Hu Alag Chhu'

Gandhinagar is at the center of an innovative cleanliness campaign named 'Hu Alag Chhu', unfolding under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM)-Urban Gujarat. Over 25 days, the campaign organized 480 performances, including street plays, Bhavai acts, and puppet shows across the Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar Zones.

The campaign, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a clean India, was steered by multiple authorities including Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat. Managed by Shri M. Nagrajan (IAS), it aimed for a lasting behavioral change among communities, reaching lakhs of citizens with messages on cleanliness and eco-friendly practices.

Using traditional storytelling molds, audiences learned about the impact of daily habits on the environment. They were inspired to adopt actions like composting and using cloth bags, with each performance engaging 150–250 viewers. The initiative is aligned with Gujarat's 'Nirmal Gujarat 2.0' and utilized digital feedback, extending its impact through social media.

