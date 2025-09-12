Left Menu

Unlocking Ancient Wisdom: Launch of 'Gyan Bharatam' Portal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the 'Gyan Bharatam' portal to digitize and preserve India's ancient manuscripts. This digital repository aims to accelerate the preservation and sharing of India's traditional knowledge, and is a cornerstone of the international conference on India's manuscript heritage hosted by the Ministry of Culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Gyan Bharatam' portal on Friday, a digital initiative dedicated to the digitization and preservation of India's ancient manuscripts. This portal aims to facilitate the wider dissemination of India's traditional knowledge encoded in these historic texts.

The launch coincided with the second day of an international conference focused on India's manuscript heritage, held at Vigyan Bhawan, under the theme 'Reclaiming India's Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage'. The event saw presentations from eight working groups involved in the Gyan Bharatam Mission, addressing critical areas such as manuscript conservation, digitization technologies, and cultural diplomacy.

With backing from the Ministry of Culture, the Gyan Bharatam Mission aspires to document and conserve over 10 million manuscripts found across academic institutions, libraries, and museums throughout India. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to revitalizing India's manuscript wealth and placing it at the center of global knowledge exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

