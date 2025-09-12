Say It With Pride: Transforming Workspaces at FIIB

On September 12, 2025, New Delhi's Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) hosted a pivotal workshop titled "Say It With Pride: Changing Workspaces, Changing Minds." The event was organized in partnership with NAZ Foundation and Girl Up India to foster discussions on diversity, equity, and inclusion within professional environments.

During the workshop, Mr. Sahil Choudhary of NAZ Foundation led discussions on inclusive practices. A panel featuring industry leaders like Ashish Chopra from Google shared personal narratives on breaking stereotypes and championing LGBTQ+ visibility. The session underscored FIIB's commitment to nurturing socially conscious leaders.

The gathering concluded with a networking lunch. FIIB reiterated its alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, aiming to integrate diversity, equity, inclusion, and sustainability across its programs, leaving participants motivated to adopt inclusivity in both their professional and personal lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)