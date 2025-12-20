NCM Marks Minorities Day, Highlights Inclusion, Dialogue and Community Welfare

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) celebrated Minorities Day on December 18, 2025, bringing together leaders from India’s six notified minority communities—Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Zoroastrians (Parsis). The event highlighted the diverse yet unified contributions of India’s minority groups, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to inclusive development and equal opportunities.

Community Leaders Highlight Heritage, Contribution and Shared Aspirations

Prominent speakers from each community reflected on the significance of Minority Day and their collective role in India’s progress.

Dr. Michael V. Williams, Guest Speaker from Mount Carmel School, reminded the gathering that Minority Day is not symbolic but rooted in the long-standing contributions of India’s Christian community. He highlighted how Christian institutions—especially in education and healthcare—have served the nation selflessly and inclusively, shaping generations without discrimination.

Md. Tauhid Alam from Jamia Hamdard situated minority welfare within the framework of the national vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas, stressing that today’s governance model is driven by inclusion, trust-building and equitable development.

Representing the Sikh community, Prof. Harbans Singh of Khalsa College drew from Gurbani, emphasising that coexistence, service, and collective prosperity are not mere ideals but lived traditions embedded deeply in Sikh philosophy and social practice.

Speaking for the Buddhist and Jain communities, Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok and Dr. Indu Jain voiced community-specific challenges and urged the NCM for continued responsive engagement, strengthened grievance redressal mechanisms and greater policy attention.

Veteran Parsi leader Shri Marazban Nariman Zaiwalla concluded the session by outlining key minority-focused programmes and reiterating NCM’s role as a bridge that brings India’s diverse communities together on a shared civic and constitutional platform.

Open Session Reflects Strong Grassroots Participation

A large gathering of community members actively participated in the open session. Attendees raised questions on issues including:

Minority Certificates

Implementation of government welfare schemes

Access to educational and financial support

Local-level documentation and grievance processes

The interactive discussion underscored a strong willingness for collaborative problem-solving and highlighted the importance of continuous dialogue between citizens and institutions.

Government Schemes and Inclusion Efforts Highlighted

NCM Secretary Ms. Alka Upadhyaya elaborated on major government initiatives aimed at uplifting minority communities. She emphasised that India’s minority groups have enriched the country’s cultural, social and economic fabric over centuries, and the government remains committed to ensuring that no individual or community is left behind.

She outlined ongoing schemes related to:

Education and scholarships

Skill development and entrepreneurship

Financial inclusion and credit support

Women’s empowerment

Capacity building and livelihood promotion

She stressed that government policies are guided by the principle that every citizen must have equal access to opportunities for progress, and highlighted the importance of inter-community dialogue in strengthening social cohesion.

NCM’s Role in Protection, Welfare and Empowerment

Ms. Upadhyaya reaffirmed that since its inception, the National Commission for Minorities has played a pivotal role in ensuring the protection, welfare, and empowerment of religious minorities. She assured participants that the Commission continues to work closely with State Governments, institutions, and communities to ensure that the voices of minorities are heard and their issues addressed promptly.

She emphasised that NCM remains committed to nurturing an inclusive, equitable and harmonious society, strengthening India’s constitutional promise of justice, equality and fraternity for all.