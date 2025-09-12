Battling the Ban: 'The Bengal Files' Premiere Amid Controversy

The filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's movie 'The Bengal Files' faces an 'unofficial ban' in West Bengal. Still, its premiere in Kolkata is set for September 13, despite significant obstacles since its nationwide release nearly a week ago.

The film, which explores the communal riots during Direct Action Day in 1946 Calcutta, is the third installment in Agnihotri's Files Trilogy. However, unlike its forerunners, this movie has faced challenges within the state, including halted trailer launches due to political pressure, according to Agnihotri and actor-producer Pallavi Joshi.

Organised by 'Khola Hawa', a socio-cultural group tied to the BJP, the screening at the National Library auditorium remains on course. Swapan Dasgupta states all required permissions have been secured, warning that any further obstructions would be politically motivated. Despite potential disruptions, the event aims to pave the way for future private screenings.