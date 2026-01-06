Ajmer Constable Suspended Amid Allegations of Assault and Political Pressure

In Ajmer district, the suspension of a head constable over allegations of assault and wielding a weapon outside a government hospital has sparked controversy. Rajesh Meena, stationed at Kekri Sadar Police Station, was suspended after being accused of harming individuals at a food stall near the hospital and instigating panic by brandishing his pistol.

The allegations arose from a complaint filed by Om Prakash Gurjar, claiming Meena and two others in civilian clothing attacked him and his family members with sticks. Contradicting these allegations, Meena stated in a video that he was managing a law-and-order issue and attributed his suspension to political retribution for actions against the 'bajri' mafia.

Congress reacted sharply, with some leaders asserting that Meena's suspension resulted from political pressure. The opposition leader, Tikaram Jully, further contended that illegal mining mafias, emboldened under the BJP, have compromised law enforcement, and demanded action from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)