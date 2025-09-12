Bengal Files: Unveiling the Bitter Truth of India's Partition

In a special screening event held at the Film Division auditorium, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta watched the provocative movie 'Bengal Files'. Joining her were filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actress Pallavi Joshi.

The event attracted prominent personalities such as Malika Nadda, wife of BJP National President JP Nadda, Sangeeta Saxena, spouse of Delhi LG V K Saxena, Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, and BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay.

Kapil Mishra lauded the film for its bold narrative, stating that the 'bitter truth' regarding India's Partition and the politics of appeasement was revealed with striking clarity.