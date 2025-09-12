Left Menu

Anuparna Roy Triumphs at Venice Film Festival Amidst Controversy

Debut director Anuparna Roy wins the Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the 82nd Venice Film Festival for 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'. Her acceptance speech, highlighting Palestinian issues, sparked controversy at home despite her award dedication to women globally.

Anuparna Roy Triumphs at Venice Film Festival Amidst Controversy
Filmmaker Anuparna Roy (Image: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Anuparna Roy, a debut filmmaker, has etched her name in history by clinching the prestigious Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. Her film, 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', has captured international attention, telling the story of two migrant women in Mumbai navigating survival and connection.

During her heartfelt acceptance speech, Roy stood out not just for her dedication of the award to women worldwide, but also for her bold commentary on Palestine, which sparked significant reactions back in her home country. Speaking to ANI, she reiterated her stance against global injustices, emphasizing that supporting Palestine does not undermine her Indian identity.

Despite advice to refrain from making potentially controversial comments, including counsel from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Roy chose to vocalize her views unapologetically. She expressed understanding of the backlash but remains unwavering in her commitment to addressing issues of injustice, whether concerning Palestine or other regions such as Kashmir and Gujarat.

