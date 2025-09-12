Uttar Pradesh's Cooperative Renaissance: A New Era in Rural Development

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced plans to create a State Cooperative College in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to enhance study, teaching, and research in the cooperative sector. This initiative seeks to position cooperatives as pivotal employment sources for youth in agriculture, dairy, fisheries, and services.

During a review of the state's cooperative department, Adityanath emphasized the trust of farmers and depositors as the 'real capital' of cooperatives. Under Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's guidance, the state is reportedly 'scripting a new history' in the sector. The M-PACS Membership Mahabhiyan alone enrolled over 30 lakh new members, substantially aiding the cooperative sector.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation Muralidhar Mohol praised Uttar Pradesh's cooperative achievements as exemplary for other states. State reforms have also revived closed district cooperative banks with Rs 306.92 crore assistance, improving NPAs from Rs 800 crore in 2017 to Rs 278 crore by March 2025, turning them profitable.