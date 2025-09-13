Eurovision, Protests, and Hollywood: Entertainment Updates

The entertainment sector is abuzz with political and business developments. The Netherlands and Ireland have stated they will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel joins, citing humanitarian concerns over Gaza. Meanwhile, the Toronto Film Festival was marked by protests against the premiere of a documentary featuring Israel's rescue operations.

Late fashion maestro Giorgio Armani's will has set in motion a possible sale or listing of his iconic fashion house, stirring interest in the luxury market. In other movie-related news, Japanese director Mamoru Hosoda's animated film "Scarlet" premiered, exploring themes of forgiveness amid global tensions.

Tech giant Apple is making waves in Hollywood by earning significant Emmy nominations, elevating its status in the entertainment industry. Concurrently, Paramount Skydance is reportedly preparing a bid to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, a move that could reshape major Hollywood studio dynamics.

