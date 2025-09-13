Left Menu

Tripura's Green Initiative: Building Resilience with Check Dams

The Tripura government, under the Indo German Development Cooperation (IGDC) initiative, has constructed 443 of a targeted 645 earthen check dams. These dams, in Dhalai and North Tripura, aim to regulate water flow, reduce soil erosion, and support fishery and agriculture in 126 villages.

The Tripura government, as part of the Indo German Development Cooperation (IGDC) initiative, has constructed 443 of the planned 645 earthen check dams in the districts of Dhalai and North Tripura, according to an official statement on Saturday.

These structures aim to manage water flow, curb soil erosion, and advance sustainable forest practices, an effort backed by external funding. The check dams play a crucial role in aiding local fisheries, expanding irrigation areas, and increasing water availability for domestic needs.

Project Director S Prabhu emphasized the importance of this initiative under the 'Climate Resilience of Forest Ecosystems' project, which seeks to enhance environmental conditions and empower community resilience across 129 villages in Tripura. Special training programs have been launched to bolster skills in fishery management, supported by German agency KfW.

