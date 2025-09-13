Vijay's Electrifying Campaign Rally Rocks the Streets

In a spectacular show of support, actor-politician Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, launched his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election with a massive rally on Saturday. The city's streets thronged with enthusiastic supporters eager to see the notable figure.

As Vijay arrived at the airport, his devoted followers eagerly breached security barriers to catch a glimpse of him. The campaign vehicle crept at a sluggish pace through the crowded thoroughfares, with admirers lining the roads, waving flags, and sporting paraphernalia of their beloved leader.

The event, however, was not without its challenges. The overwhelming turnout caused significant traffic jams and raised safety concerns. Nevertheless, the rally highlighted Vijay's popularity, as cheers and slogans echoed throughout the streets, signifying the intense passion of his supporters.