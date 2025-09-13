Left Menu

Vijay's Electrifying Campaign Rally Rocks the Streets

Renowned actor-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, kicked off his campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections with a grand rally. Enthusiastic supporters thronged the streets, causing significant traffic disruptions. Despite logistical challenges, Vijay's presence electrified fans who turned out in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their leader.

  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular show of support, actor-politician Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, launched his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election with a massive rally on Saturday. The city's streets thronged with enthusiastic supporters eager to see the notable figure.

As Vijay arrived at the airport, his devoted followers eagerly breached security barriers to catch a glimpse of him. The campaign vehicle crept at a sluggish pace through the crowded thoroughfares, with admirers lining the roads, waving flags, and sporting paraphernalia of their beloved leader.

The event, however, was not without its challenges. The overwhelming turnout caused significant traffic jams and raised safety concerns. Nevertheless, the rally highlighted Vijay's popularity, as cheers and slogans echoed throughout the streets, signifying the intense passion of his supporters.

