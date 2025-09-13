Left Menu

Dancing Defiantly: Alexandre Paulikevitch Takes a Stand

Lebanese dancer Alexandre Paulikevitch challenges social norms by performing in traditional feminine attire, despite threats from extremist groups. He aims to revive male dance traditions and highlight LGBTQ+ issues in Lebanon, where the community still faces violence. Paulikevitch considers his performances a form of artistic resistance.

Updated: 13-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 14:58 IST
Lebanese dancer Alexandre Paulikevitch continues to defy social conventions, performing in white dresses and wigs despite threats from extremist groups opposing his art. His performances, reminiscent of early 20th century male dance traditions, have angered fundamentalists who accuse him of promoting homosexuality.

While Lebanon is a relatively tolerant country for LGBTQ+ rights in the region, the community still faces significant challenges, including violent crackdowns. Paulikevitch's sold-out shows in Beirut highlight his resistance through art, asserting that dancing is not an agenda but an expression of freedom.

In the face of Lebanon's political and economic turmoil, Paulikevitch remains a defiant figure. He views his performances as a political statement, inspiring others to resist repression. Despite a history of imprisonment and threats, he maintains hope for artistic and social progress in Lebanon.

