Ranchi Gears Up to Honor PM Modi with Grand Celebrations

Union Minister Sanjay Seth announced a series of events in Ranchi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. The celebrations, from September 17 to October 2, will include rituals, felicitations, and jute bag distributions. The BJP's 'Seva Pakhwada' will also commence on Modi's birthday nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:55 IST
Union Minister Sanjay Seth revealed that Ranchi will host a series of programs to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. The celebrations will span from September 17 to October 2, featuring a variety of events aimed at celebrating the leader's contributions.

The minister announced that the festivities will kick off with Havan rituals on September 17, followed by a series of ceremonies recognizing various community contributors, including cleanliness ambassadors, healthcare professionals, and artists. The initiative underscores the diverse sectors influenced by Modi's leadership.

Additionally, approximately 25,000 jute bags are to be distributed in the Ranchi parliamentary constituency in a move to reduce plastic use. Yoga mats will also be handed out. The BJP is marking 'Seva Pakhwada' across India, aligning with Modi's birthday celebrations.

