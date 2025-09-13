Mizoram's 108-Year-Old Trailblazer: Lalneihsangi Shines as State's Oldest Citizen

Lalneihsangi, at the age of 108, has been officially recognized as Mizoram's oldest living person by Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii.

A pioneer in the community, Lalneihsangi was the first Mizo to be employed in a rehabilitation centre and was honored with the 'Women of Substance' award in 2022 for her societal contributions.

With an elderly population predicted to rise to one lakh by 2036, the minister emphasized the importance of respect for seniors and detailed the government's welfare schemes, including old age pensions.

