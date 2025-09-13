Left Menu

Mizoram's 108-Year-Old Trailblazer: Lalneihsangi Shines as State's Oldest Citizen

Lalneihsangi, declared the oldest living person in Mizoram, celebrated her 108th birthday. As the first Mizo to work in a rehabilitation centre and a recipient of the 'Women of Substance' award, she exemplifies community service. The state government highlights the growing elderly population, emphasizing respect and welfare provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:33 IST
Lalneihsangi, at the age of 108, has been officially recognized as Mizoram's oldest living person by Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii.

A pioneer in the community, Lalneihsangi was the first Mizo to be employed in a rehabilitation centre and was honored with the 'Women of Substance' award in 2022 for her societal contributions.

With an elderly population predicted to rise to one lakh by 2036, the minister emphasized the importance of respect for seniors and detailed the government's welfare schemes, including old age pensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

