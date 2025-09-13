Bhupen Hazarika's Musical Legacy: A Unifying Force for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, acknowledging the legendary musician's contribution to unifying the nation through his timeless songs. Modi highlighted Hazarika's embodiment of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and his deep-rooted love for India.

Addressing the gathering, Modi emphasized that cultural connectivity is crucial for national unity, alongside economic development. Hazarika, a revered Assamese musician, played a pivotal role in promoting the cultural and historical richness of the Northeast, especially during times of regional instability.

In tribute, Modi released a biography titled 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika' and a commemorative coin. The event featured a musical medley of Hazarika's songs, underscoring his enduring legacy. The prime minister urged the nation to forge a united future, inspired by Hazarika's vision of a harmonious India.